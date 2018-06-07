Vistara extends 24-hour flash sale: Grab up to 75% discount on flight tickets; check details

Vistara ‘Early Monsoon’ Flash Sale offers all-inclusive one-way fares discounted by as much as 75% all-in relative to normal fares.

Vistara sale: In a bid to woo customers this monsoon season, airline major Vistara has extended its 24-hour ‘Early Monsoon’ flash sale. The offer has been extended till the midnight of June 7th. “Sale extended on popular demand! Book your tickets now till 7th June midnight with special fares starting at Rs 1,599 all-in,” the airline said on Twitter. According to the company’s website, ‘Early Monsoon’ Flash Sale offers all-inclusive one-way fares discounted by as much as 75% all-in relative to normal fares. “This sale offers you Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares starting at Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999 all inclusive,” Vistara said.

Sale extended on popular demand! Book your tickets now till 7th June midnight with special fares starting at ₹1,599 all-in. T&C apply. Hurry! Only limited tickets available. https://t.co/r8ePc9gFTU pic.twitter.com/E6aWi08l4h — Vistara (@airvistara) June 6, 2018



In order to avail the offer, the travel period must be between 21st June, 2018 and 27th September, 2018. “Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares,” said the release.

Notably, GoAir has also announced a 3-day Monsoon sale which ends today. Using this offer, customers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299. The travel period under the offer must be between June 24 and September 30. The sale offers fares starting at Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release. “The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir’s network. Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation),” the release read.

AirAsia India’s too has come out with an ‘Early Monsoon Sale,’ using which customers can book tickets on domestic routes starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399. In order to avail the offer, the tickets must be booked by 10th June 2018. Further, according to the company’s website, advance booking is required in order to avail this offer. The travel period must be between 4th June to 30th November 2018. Some attractively priced destinations observed on the website include from Cochin to Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Kochi-Bangalore at Rs 1,399.