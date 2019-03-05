Vistara expands reach, adds 16 new flights including Delhi-Kolkata; check other routes

Majority of these additions will serve all-round and some of them will be seasonal routes.

Tata-Singapore Airline’s Vistara is all set to start services in 16 new routes starting 5 March 2019, the company said in a release. Including routes such as Delhi-Raipur, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bagdogra and Delhi-Jammu amongst others, these will be daily flights. Delhi-Kolkata and its reverse route will be operational starting 5 March while the others will start operating in the period of 31 March to 1 May.

Also, the majority of these additions will serve all-round and some of them will be seasonal routes. The airline added that Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Srinagar flights will now operate two times daily. Delhi-Bhubaneshwar will serve thrice daily, and Delhi-Kolkata will operate four times a day. Vistara is taking bookings for these routes on its website and other channels.

New flight schedule

Delhi-Kolkata and Kolkata-Delhi route will be served by flight number 763 and 764, respectively. Operational today, the flight will take off at 14:20 and reach its destination city Kolkata at 14:30. The Kolkata-Delhi flight takes off at 9:55 and reaches its destination at 12:30.

Delhi-Raipur (6:40-8:20), Delhi-Bhubaneshwar (10:20-12:20), Delhi-Srinagar (11:50-13:10) and Delhi-Chandigarh (17:10-18:15) flights will begin operation on 31 March. Delhi-Bagdogra (7:55-10:00) and Bagdogra-Dibrugarh (10:35-11:50) flights will serve from 3 April and Delhi-Jammu (13:25-14:55) from 1 May. Their reverse flights are also operating under the new addition.

“We will be adding more flights as we add aircraft to the fleet over the next fiscal year and we are working hard to achieve that step by step as demand for our flights grow and we get new aircraft. We are also pleased that in recent weeks we have increased Delhi – Bangalore service to 6x daily as well.” Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said.

Meanwhile, budget airline IndiGo has come up with three days sale. With domestic fares starting at Rs 899, and international fares starting at Rs 3399, the sale is valid from 5 March to 7 March 2019. The travel period of the same is valid from 20 March to 28 September 2019, the company’s website said. Also, the prices under the offer are inclusive of all the taxes.