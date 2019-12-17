Vistara CCO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns, CSO Vinod Kannan to take over

Kapoor, who joined Vistara in March 2016, will step down on December 31, 2019.

Vistara chief commercial officer (CCO) Sanjiv Kapoor on Monday resigned from his position citing personal reasons, the airline said in a statement.

Vinod Kannan, chief strategy officer, will take over as the CCO at the Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture carrier.

“As part of the transition process since Kapoor’s resignation, some of the portfolios had been moved under Kannan’s leadership, while some are still in the movement process,” the airline said.

Kannan had joined Vistara in June this year from Singapore Airlines’ no-frills arm Scoot. Till then, Kapoor was handling both strategy and commercial portfolios.

Tata Sons holds 51% stake in Vistara with Singapore Airlines owning the remaining 49%.

Kapoor’s resignation comes at a time when the full-service carrier plans long-haul international operations in 2020.

It operates about 1,400 flights a week now, up 70% from the 800 it operated at the end of March. The airline, which had 22 aircraft in March 2019, added planes from Jet’s fleet.

Vistara is the sixth largest carrier in the country, with 5.9% domestic market share. It started international operations in August with flights to destinations like Singapore and Dubai.

So far, the promoters of Vistara have infused over Rs. 1,500 crore in Vistara in FY20. Vistara’s net losses almost doubled to Rs. 831 crore in FY19 due to a tough operating environment. Vistara has been expanding rapidly since the grounding of rival Jet Airways in April 2019.