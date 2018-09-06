Vistara, British Airways sign codeshare agreement

Under the agreement, British Airways will add its ‘BA’ designator code to the Vistara flights starting September 27, on the designated routes, Vistara said in a statement. (IE)

Passenger airline Vistara on Thursday signed a codeshare agreement with British Airways to share around 60 Vistara-operated flights each day in India with the UK-based airline. Under the agreement, British Airways will add its ‘BA’ designator code to the Vistara flights starting September 27, on the designated routes, Vistara said in a statement. The tie-up brings into its ambit around 60 Vistara-operated flights covering 13 Indian cities, including eight new virtual British Airways destinations — Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, Kochi, and Pune, it said.

Additionally, the BA code would also be used in the Vistara flights between Mumbai and Amritsar, and Chennai and Kolkata. “Sales under the codeshare agreement opened today on all channels and major GDS systems for flights starting September 27, 2018,” the statement.

According to British Airways, as part of the new agreement, passengers can book seats on Vistara flights to destinations across India from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. British Airways operates two direct flights a day from Heathrow to Mumbai, a double daily service to Delhi and a daily flight to Chennai. The airline also flies direct to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Terminal 5.