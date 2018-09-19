Vistara 24-hour sale starts today: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; read how to get up to 75% off

The bookings under the Vistara “Fly With The Best” offer are applicable on a travel period from September 27 to April 10, 2019. . Photo source- PTI)

Vistara “Fly With The Best”offer: The 24-hour flash sale by Vistara began at 12:01 am today. The sale will end at 11:59 pm tonight. The customers can bag up to 75 percent discount on flight tickets in a limited-period offer launched by the airline. The flyers can purchase air tickets under the “Fly With The Best” sale offer for as low as Rs 999 (all-inclusive) on economy class bookings on select routes, Vistara said in a statement. Already, many other airlines in the country are offering attractive discount offers on select routes. The huge discount can be availed by booking tickets on airline’s website or app, however, certain terms and conditions apply.

Vistara sale

The bookings under the “Fly With The Best” offer are applicable on a travel period from September 27 to April 10, 2019. The fares are available on all three classes – economy, premium and business – “at discounts of up to 75 percent relative to non-sale fares”, airline said. The flight fares that are inclusive of taxes and fees begin at Rs 999 for economy, Rs 2,199 for premium economy, and Rs. 5,499 for business segment, airline said. However, the airline has not disclosed the actual number of seats on offer under the sale offer. “Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis… The more in advance one books, the lower the fare,” airline.

GoAir sale

Meanwhile, GoAir on Monday announced a sale offer under which flyers can grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 799. The 2-day sale ended yesterday. The offer period should be between the period of October 1 and October 20. “Long weekends just got better with great deals! Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting at ₹799. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight. RuPay members can also enjoy 10% off on the next booking on GoAir. In or app,” GoAir said on its website.