Vishnu Chemicals commences commercial production of Precipitated Barium Sulphate, Sodium Sulphide

Chromium and Barium compounds manufacturer, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd announced that it has completed trials of Precipitated Barium Sulphate (Blanc Fixe) and Sodium Sulphide. The facility has commenced production at Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh, the company said. “With a capacity of 30,000 TPA the precipitated barium sulphate that will be manufactured will contain almost no impurities with whiteness higher than the natural barium sulphate. The product can be used as the filler of pure white powder coating, and the finish glossiness can reach 95 degrees,” the company said in a statement.

Vishnu Chemicals also added that the paint has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for its ability to reflect 98.1 per cent of sunlight. This feature helps cool outdoor surfaces by more than 4.5°C,cutting down the consumption of electricity and use of energy, thereby helping in combating climate change.

Vishnu Chemicals is focused on meeting domestic demand, it said, while adding that it is also emerging as an import substitute while also seizing the opportunity to expand its market presence in Europe and North America.

The company posted its highest-ever profit in FY23 with a 31 per cent increase in consolidated total income and 68 percent surge in consolidated net profit in comparison to FY22. Its consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 245 crore, up 52 per cent as against Rs 161 crores in FY22. The company’s total income was at Rs 1406 crore for FY23, up 31 per cent from Rs 1075 crore in FY22. On a standalone basis, the company posted net profit of Rs 129 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 65 crore in FY22.

With the commencement of the commercial production of barium sulphate, Vishnu Chemicals foresees upwards of 20 per cent EBITDA growth and upwards of 30 per cent volume growth in the margin accretive barium vertical, it said.

The company is also the sole manufacturer of a variety of chromium-based chemicals in Southeast Asia and manufactures across its three plants situated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Its products are used across 12 segments including pharmaceutical, textiles, electroplating, wood, paper, detergents, textiles, ceramics, tiles and glass.