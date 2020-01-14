Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in $5.3 billion deal

The company's technology lets people connect their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo.
Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal, the payments processor said on Monday. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Plaid was valued at nearly $2.65 billion in a 2018 funding round.
The company’s technology lets people connect their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.