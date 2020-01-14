Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in $5.3 billion deal

Published: January 14, 2020 7:57:53 AM

The company's technology lets people connect their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Plaid was valued at nearly .65 billion in a 2018 funding round.

Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal, the payments processor said on Monday. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Plaid was valued at nearly $2.65 billion in a 2018 funding round.

