Virat Kohli’s brand avatar as classy as his cover drive

Eleven years ago on March 2, 2008, a young Indian team lifted the Under-19 World Cup led by its enthusiastic captain, Virat Kohli. Even today, Kohli remains the poster boy of Indian cricket, whether for his winning streak, aggressive and sometimes controversial statements, his high-profile marriage to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. And his long list of brand endorsements is getting longer. It's hit 23 now, two of which \u2014 Myntra and Google Duo \u2014 were bagged over the last 10 days. And he co-endorses both these with spouse, Sharma. Commanding a total brand value of $170.9 million Kohli bagged the numero uno celebrity brand endorser spot for the second year in a row in 2018. Sharma with $23.4 million was ranked 13 according to a Duff & Phelps report for 2018. With the ICC Cricket World Cup all set to kick off on May 30, there's not better time for brands to cash in on his popularity. Known to charge a whopping Rs 6 crore per day as an endorsement fee, Kohli is the face of Audi, American Tourister, Boost, Manyavar, Puma, Uber, Too Yumm, WROGN, Flipkart and One8. Among the first brands that Kohli ever endorsed was Fastrack, where he was cast opposite the then-more-famous Genelia D\u2019Souza in an advertisement. \u201cThe objective for him was visibility. We wanted him to be positioned alongside a young, peppy, hip brand which Fastrack is,\u201d says Ritesh Nath, VP, Cornerstone Sport, the talent management firm that represents Kohli. \u201cSince then, it has been a conscious effort to have him associate with premium brands and avoid the mass market space. We protected his image even more so during the beginning of his career, as his associations early on would set the precedent,\u201d Nath told FE. After endorsing Hindustan Unilever\u2019s Clear shampoo with Anushka Sharma in 2013, other brands followed, seeing him as a \u2018bankable\u2019 star \u2014 a youth icon that could help a brand reach the urban, 14-45 age group. He cemented his responsible endorser image in 2017, when he discontinued his association with soft drinks brand Pepsi, stating that he would only endorse brands with an athletic and pro-health image. So while cricketers are known as the poster boys for endorsements, up there with Bollywood\u2019s glamorous actors and actresses, what makes Kohli stand out? \u201cKohli achieved his milestones much earlier than, say, Sachin Tendulkar,\u201d says brand consultant Samit Sinha of Alchemist. \u201cWhile Tendulkar was also at the top of his game, he was a seen as a self-effacing, shy personality, more relatable with the appeal for Indian, old world charm.\u201d Even MS Dhoni has typically been perceived to have a level-headed, \u2018Captain Cool\u2019 type persona during his peak years. Contrasting both of them is Kohli, who has his finger on the pulse of a younger, more aggressive India. \u201cEarlier there was the endorsement trinity of Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid. Now, it is only MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. When Dhoni moves on, Kohli will be the only major star left in the team,\u201d notes Naresh Gupta, managing partner and CSO, Bang in the Middle. Most notable for endorsing fashion, lifestyle and sports brands, Kohli has also been structuring endorsement deals with an equity element, with an aim to maintain long-term relevance and share the upside from the company\u2019s performance. \u201cWe are cognizant of the fact that athletes, at the end of the day, will retire and at that point, they won\u2019t enjoy the kind of endorsements they do today,\u201d Nath says. \u201cSo over the last four-and-a-half years, we have looked at equity-based associations for Virat as a plan for after his cricket-playing career.\u201d Under such contracts, the ownership of the brand is for a stipulated period of time, typically long-term deals. Kohli is currently under such agreements with MuveAcoustics, clothing brand WROGN, and One8 \u2014 the sports brand licensed to Puma exclusively for a period of eight years. Such deals are similar to the kind penned between Nike and Michael Jordan (for the Air Jordan series) and Cristiano Ronaldo (for the CR7 series). However, while being invested in a brand could be a smart move for long-term traction, it is not a guarantee for success. \u201cProficiency in business requires a different skill-set,\u201d Sinha said. It hasn\u2019t always been a smooth wicket for Kohli, though; he has had his fair share of controversies over the years. Last year, Kohli got mixed reactions for posting a video of his wife scolding a man in a moving vehicle for littering the road. He also created some negative sentiment with his \u201cLeave India\u201d comment made to a fan while responding to messages during the launch of his mobile app. He later clarified how his statement was misinterpreted and apologised nonetheless. But would his brand value vary with his cricket performance graph? \u201cNot really. Kohli, unlike a Sourav Ganguly, is more popular for his individual brilliance rather than being the Captain of the Indian cricket team,\u201d says Sinha. \u201cIn Bollywood, consistent box office failures indicate a fading star. In cricket, this could happen once you are no longer consistently included in the squad for matches.\u201d \u201cKohli has reached a point where he will be forgiven for an off-day on the field. But with such an aggressive personality, a case of bad behaviour could still go against him; for example, if he is rude or aggressive in his personal life,\u201d Gupta cautions.