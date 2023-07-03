Vipul Organics to hire around 100 employees in next 12-18 months

Specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, Vipul Organics Limited has announced that it will hire around 100 employees across verticals, within the next 12-18 months. The company said that the plans to hire more people is in line with the capex and growth that the company envisaged in the next 3-5 years. Currently, Vipul Organics employs 350 people spread across its head office in Mumbai, its R&D centre in Mumbai and its three facilities in Tarapur, Ambernath and Palghar. Once the hiring is complete, it will mark a significant +25 per cent rise in workforce numbers.

It said that the new employees will be hired across positions and verticals. “A number of senior positions will be hired in the first instance and they will then build their own teams. Currently, Vipul Organics is looking at hiring a seasoned Chief Operating Officer, who will look after the operations across all manufacturing facilities as well as be responsible for setting up newer facilities,” the company said. In addition, Supply Chain Head, Business Head – Marketing, Plant Head, etc. are other senior positions to be hired at the earliest. Further, the company stated that a slew of incentives, besides competitive salary and growth opportunities, will be on offer, including ESOPs for relevant profiles.

“At Vipul Organics, we have already committed substantial capex. As we grow and open newer verticals and geographies, we require more talent to reach our set goals. The macro-economic situation globally is also expected to improve and we want to be uniquely poised to benefit from that. This will be only possible through our investment in our workforce,” said Vipul P Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Vipul Organics Limited.

Vipul Organics provides colouring solutions to paint, printing ink, plastics/ masterbatches, textiles, paper, rubber & latex, agriculture, leather, personal care, soaps / detergents, food beverages and confectionery industries. It has three manufacturing facilities spread across Maharashtra and has a global footprint in over 50 countries. Vipul Organics posted revenue at Rs 134 crore during the financial year 2022-23.