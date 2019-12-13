Vipin Sondhi to steer Ashok Leyland as MD & CEO

Vipin Sondhi

After months of deliberations and wait, Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced that Vipin Sondhi has been appointed managing director & CEO with immediate effect. In August, Ashok Leyland announced induction of Sondhi at the top level. On November 11, the company announced induction of Sondhi on its board as a director.

Sondhi will drive the technology transition, growth and future strategy for the Indian flagship company of the Hinduja group, as well as the group’s global automotive portfolio. Sondhi is replacing Vinod K Dasari, who quit the company in March this year as its MD & CEO.

“Vipin, who was with JCB, has a strong, proven track record as a leader and is a passionate and hands-on professional. His known ability to drive performance working seamlessly with all key stakeholders will be valuable at Ashok Leyland. I am confident that the company will reach new frontiers under his stewardship and look forward to some very exciting times in 2020 and beyond,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland.

Sondhi formally joined the Hinduja group in November 2019 from JCB, where he was the MD & CEO – India, South East Asia & Pacific and a member of its global executive leadership team. He was MD & CEO of JCB lndia for about 14 years, associated closely with the transformation of JCB’s lndia portfolio into a leadership position by ushering in global standards of design, quality and manufacturing.

“I am honoured and feel privileged to be part of Ashok Leyland an institution with a rich 70-year legacy of pioneering technology leadership: Perhaps the only pure-play lndian commercial vehicle manufacturer, its ability to indigenously develop new products, including electric buses, has always helped the company to stay ahead of the curve. I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve Ashok Leyland’s new vision to be among the top 10 CV manufacturers globally,” said Sondhi.

Prior to JCB, Vipin had led Tecumseh lndia as the MD for about six years, while serving there for over 12 years. The initial 10 years of his career were shaped in companies such as Tata Steel and Shriram Honda.