The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district amid a continuing agitation against the plant that has led to several deaths and injuries. The bench also directed the Centre to submit a report in four months after holding a public hearing to invite public opinion on the expansion plan. Vedanta fell over 7% in intra-day trade before finally ending 6.23% down at Rs 252.70 on the BSE.