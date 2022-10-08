Vinod Tanti appointed Suzlon CMD

Vinod R Tanti was on Friday appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Suzlon Energy with immediate effect. His appointment was approved by the Suzlon board at its meeting. Vinod Tanti is the younger brother of Suzlon founder Tulsi Tanti, who passed away in Pune on Sunday.

Vinod Tanti will be the CMD for a period of three years from October 7 this year to October 6, 2025. He was earlier the wholetime director and chief operating officer at Suzlon and has resigned from these posts.

Suzlon Energy is going ahead with its Rs 1,200-crore rights issue as planned. The issue is slated to open on October 11.

The promoter, Tanti family, and the promoter group had confirmed their participation and to fully subscribing to the extent of their rights entitlement.

Suzlon Energy further said that Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, who has a 23% stake in Suzlon had conveyed to the promoters his intention to fully participate in the upcoming rights issue.

Vinod Tanti, 60, is the eldest among the remaining four siblings and is a founding member of Suzlon Energy. With a Bachelors’ degree in civil engineering, he has been managing key functions at Suzlon for 34 years and was also the COO of Senvion, Germany, from June 2012 till June 2013. He has handled diverse portfolios, like wind resource assessment, acquisition, product design, prototyping, comprehensive supply management, project execution and lifecycle management.

Besides, Girish R Tanti, the second brother of the late Tulsi Tanti is, taking over as the executive director designated as the executive vice-chairman of the company with immediate effect for a period of three years. Girish Tanti, 52, the youngest among the siblings, is also a founding member of Suzlon Energy. He was a non-executive director on the board of the company. He has a bachelor’s degree in electronics & communication engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from the UK. He has been with Suzlon for 27 years in the renewable and international business. He established Suzlon’s technology development centres in Europe and India and also set up the global supply chain and was involved in developing wind markets across India as well as establishing global business operations. He also led human resources, information technology, communications, and CSR at the company.

Late Tulsi Tanti’s son, Pranav Tanti, has been appointed as additional director of the company with effect from October 7. The eldest child of late Tulsi Tanti, Pranav does not hold any position in the company at present. With an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and a dual honours degree in business administration & finance from Keele University, UK, Pranav has had around 20 years of experience in international business with stints at the Chicago and India offices of the Suzlon Group. Most recently, he was the chief executive officer of Skeiron Renewable Energy, a company that invested and managed a portfolio of wind turbine assets of nearly 400 MW.