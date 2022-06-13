VingaJoy CL-404 Wireless Neckband: Long battery life and good HD audio quality

A pair of neckband headphones is a must if running and gym workouts are part of your daily regime. Towards this, mobile accessories maker VingaJoy has introduced its CL- 404 Pushpa Series wireless neckband that allows users to seamlessly take conference calls, listen to music and walk freely.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the VingaJoy neckband comes with a battery life up to 25 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge along with good HD audio quality. There is a 250-hour standby life.

This trendy neckband comes with magnetic earbuds. You can connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort while exercising or working with the CL-404 device. The ergonomically designed wireless neckband is equipped with v5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,999