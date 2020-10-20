  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vineet Nayyar resigns as IL&FS executive vice chairman

October 20, 2020 3:00 AM

Nayyar has requested the board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October 31 on the grounds of indifferent health.

In the interim, CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS, will discharge Nayyar's responsibilities and, in consultation with senior management, put in place a revised organisational structure.

Vineet Nayyar has resigned as executive vice chairman of IL&FS Group, its board announced on Monday.

In the interim, CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS, will discharge Nayyar’s responsibilities and, in consultation with senior management, put in place a revised organisational structure.

