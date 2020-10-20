Vineet Nayyar resigns as IL&FS executive vice chairman

In the interim, CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS, will discharge Nayyar’s responsibilities and, in consultation with senior management, put in place a revised organisational structure.

Vineet Nayyar has resigned as executive vice chairman of IL&FS Group, its board announced on Monday.

Nayyar has requested the board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October 31 on the grounds of indifferent health.

In the interim, CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS, will discharge Nayyar’s responsibilities and, in consultation with senior management, put in place a revised organisational structure.