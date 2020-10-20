Vineet Nayyar resigns as IL&FS executive vice chairman

Vineet Nayyar has resigned as executive vice chairman of IL&FS Group, its board announced on Monday.
Nayyar has requested the board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October 31 on the grounds of indifferent health.
In the interim, CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS, will discharge Nayyar’s responsibilities and, in consultation with senior management, put in place a revised organisational structure.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.