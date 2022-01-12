  • MORE MARKET STATS

VIL, Tata Teleservices, TTML will not become PSUs: Govt

The three debt-ridden companies have proposed to convert their interest liability payable to the government into equity.

Written By PTI
"These three companies will not become PSUs. These three companies will continue to be managed as professionally run private companies," Telecom ministry said in a statement.
Telecom operators Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) will not become public sector undertakings after their interest payable on dues are converted into government equity, the communications ministry said on Wednesday.

Post conversion, the government would have 35.8 per cent in VIL and the shareholding in TTML at around 9.5 per cent.

