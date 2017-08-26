Vikram Bakshi accuses McDonald’s of wanting to buy shares cheap; says was offered $5 mn

Bakshi termed his fight against McDonald’s as a fight against discrimination as it wanted to buy his shares cheap in an interview with FE’s Moinak Mitra.

With the National Company Law Tribunal restoring Vikram Bakshi as the managing director of Connaught Plaza Restaurant (CPRL), and subsequently McDonald’s India terminating its franchise agreement with the firm, the fight between the joint venture partners has once again taken centre stage. CPRL is a 50:50 joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald’s India, which runs the popular fast-food outlets in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The fight between the two sides has been on since August 2013 when McDonald’s did not renew Bakshi’s tenure as MD of CPRL. Bakshi termed his fight against McDonald’s as a fight against discrimination as it wanted to buy his shares cheap in an interview with FE’s Moinak Mitra. Excerpts:

On what grounds did McDonald’s terminate the agreement?

The ground is that CPRL has not paid royalty since September 2015. Look at the situation. There is no MD. There is no control. Decisions are just being taken. We’re making cash losses. They need to be covered, which cannot be done because of the absence of borrowings. So automatically, they were getting covered from the royalty. They know about it because they were sitting on the board. Every day, the cash flow was sent to them.

But didn’t CPRL break even in 2008?

Yes, we did. And the moment we did, they wanted to buy us out. We said we’re okay for a buyout at fair value. But the shocker came when they offered me $5 million, which is what I had invested in 1995. So I suggested a fair market valuation from a third party. They got back to me saying that there were too many ‘variables’ in such a valuation and offered me $7 million. So we hired Grant Thornton and got a fair market valuation done on our own. They came up with an enterprise value of $331 million minus the debt and the preference capital we were holding in the company. Then I wrote to them stating that according to my 50% shareholding, my amount comes to $100 million. Grant Thornton made a presentation to them and they became silent thereafter. Then they put pressure on me not to do any more borrowings, which were done for growth and to pay off debt. Since we broke even in 2008, we kept growing.

Did they only stop CPRL’s borrowings or even those of the west and south franchisee Amit Jatia-owned Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL)?

They said they were doing it to both of us for the sake of prudence. But when I checked HRPL’s balance sheet two years later, I found that their debt was Rs 132 crore, which remained for the next two years. It went up to Rs 184 crore by the time they wrote off their entire equity in the system. I only found later that they had lied to me. Wouldn’t you call that discrimination?

On May 15, 2010, McDonald’s wrote off HRPL’s entire equity for 0.1% of its original value. McDonald’s had put in Rs 107.80 crore as their equity. So they took Rs 10.78 lakh from the other partner, who became the full owner. On March 31, 2010, his balance sheet showed a loss of Rs 19 crore. And we showed a profit of Rs 9.5 crore. Whom would you back? Not only did McDonald’s write off their entire equity in HRPL for 0.1%, they also wrote off their royalty, in its eighth year now. Amit Jatia made Rs 100 crore because of the royalty write off. Meanwhile, we continued to pay royalty throughout that period. This fight is about discrimination. It is about a hostile takeover. So in January 2013, when the time came for my tenth election as MD, suddenly a nominee director gets up and starts distributing sheets of paper. It said that my MD-ship had lapsed and I was not being re-elected.

Why do you think they did not renew your position as MD?

In the JV agreement, there was a clause which said if there was a breach and there was no MD then they could take back our shares at a fixed value. They caused a breach to grab my shares at a fixed rate. When that happened, we went to the National Company Law Tribunal, which recently restored me as the company’s MD. They have also dragged the matter to the International Court of Arbitration in London and now, terminated their JV agreement with us.

What will you call fair valuation of your stake today?

It could be anything from Rs 1 to Rs 1,000 crore, or more, depending on what is ‘fair’. The other JV is valued at Rs 4,000 crore (market cap).

What is the road ahead? Do you take responsibility of the ecosystem (employees, vendors, tenants) you’ve helped build over time, particularly when

McDonald’s has said it will ‘mitigate impact’ of job losses?

I take full responsibility.