Vijay Srinivas appointed Director & GM of United India Insurance

Prior to taking up the new role, he was serving National Insurance Company Ltd as its Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, a press release said. (PTI)

City-based United India Insurance Company today announced the appointment of K B Vijay Srinivas as its Director and General Manager with effect from July 1.

Srinivas, in his 37 years of service, has also contributed articles in journals of insurance, tax and other subjects. A recipient of many awards, Srinivas is also an associate member of Insurance Institute of India, it added.