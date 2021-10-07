Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways partners IBS Software for tech support

The airline is increasing the use of technology in its operations to cater to the requirements of enhanced digital touchpoints and passenger personalisation. (File image)

Vietnam’s private carrier Bamboo Airways has partnered private equity fund Blackstone-backed IBS Software to support its passenger service system and the ‘Bamboo Club’ loyalty programme. The company has deployed IBS Software’s technology in its operations such as passenger reservations, flight schedules and flight control, inventory control, fares and ticketing, and departure control.

“A passenger service system is the backbone of an airline, supporting all transactions between a carrier and its customers, and selecting the right partner is one of the single most critical decisions for any airline,” David Friderici, head of aviation passenger solutions at IBS Software, said.

The airline is increasing the use of technology in its operations to cater to the requirements of enhanced digital touchpoints and passenger personalisation.

“Bamboo Airways will continue to upgrade and innovate, following our motto ‘put customers at the center of business’, to accelerate the process and become an international 5-star airline,” Hoang Ngoc Thach, deputy chief commercial officer of the airline, said.

Bamboo Airways plans to grow its fleet to over 40 aircraft this year, as it aims to expand services to the US, Europe and around Asia Pacific. It currently flies on 60 domestic routes in Vietnam. In 2020, it transported over 7 million passengers, accounting for a 20% market share, and hopes to increase it to 30% this year.