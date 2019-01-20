Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: India to soon have own standard of apparel size, says Smriti Irani

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 6:30 PM

The minister also announced to carry out a study to gauge the domestic demand of the textiles market.

Smriti Irani, Size India, Textile Conclave, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, apparel measurementIrani said the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alloted over Rs 1,800 crore in the last 4.5 years to Gujarat for upgradation of technology in the textile sector.

Union minister Smriti Irani Sunday said Indian textiles and garments industry would soon get its own country-specific apparel size. Addressing the ‘Textile Conclave’ at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Irani said a study will be carried out before introducing the ‘Size India’ project for apparel measurement.

“In the apparel export segment, one of the biggest challenge is that the UK has its size, the US has its size, and Europe has its size of measurement. But, India does not have it (size of apparels, such as 42, 44 and XL),” she said. “I hereby present the central government’s resolve that ‘Size India’ project will soon be rolled out for the entire country, the first-of-its-kind project in the Indian history,” she said, adding that a study will be undertaken for the project.

Also read| Amazon Great Indian sale: Top deals on Samsung, Oppo, Honor, Realme, smartphones

Irani said the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alloted over Rs 1,800 crore in the last 4.5 years to Gujarat for upgradation of technology in the textile sector. “Following this allocation, new investment of Rs 30,000 crore came in the state’s textile industry,” she said.

The minister also announced to carry out a study to gauge the domestic demand of the textiles market. “Our country has a capacity to cater to huge demands, both domestic and overseas. But, never before in the history of our country was a study done to ascertain the strength and the magnitude of our domestic market,” she said.

Irani said the Centre will soon embark upon a statistical study to actually categorise the domestic demand of the market “so that it becomes a base for the creation and strengthening of the industry”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: India to soon have own standard of apparel size, says Smriti Irani
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition