Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Summit: First roadshow begins tomorrow in Delhi; key things to know

Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Summit: The Gujarat government will hold the first roadshow in the run up to the ninth edition of the 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Friday. In total, the state government will hold six roadshows beginning tomorrow in New Delhi, in which Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will interact with industry leaders and heads of different embassies. Already, 24 such events have been held in different nations of the world, PTI reported citing an unidentified official. The Summit will be held from Jan 18-20 next year.

The roadshow in Delhi will be followed by similar events in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata, PTI reported citing him.

“Earlier our focus was investment only but this time we have added trade and services. Along with investments, trade and services play a very important part in the economic development,” Industrial Extension Bureau (INDEXTb) managing director RK Beniwal said.

About Vibrant Gujarat Summit

It was in the year 2003, Vibrant Gujarat Summit was conceptualised by present Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat with an aim establish the state as a preferred investment destination within India.

“..the Summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to being a facilitator for knowledge sharing and forging effective partnerships,” Vibrant Gujarat website says. The 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, held in January 2017, witnessed participation from more than 25,000 delegates from over 100 countries, including 4 heads of states, nobel laureates, industry leaders and thought leaders, it also says.