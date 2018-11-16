Vibrant Gujarat 2019: First roadshow begins in Delhi today; CM Vijay Rupani meets corporate honchos, diplomats

Vibrant Gujarat Summit’19: The summit is proposed to be held between January 18 and 20 next year.

As a part of the series of events leading to the 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 to be organised early next year, the Gujarat government held the first roadshow in Delhi on Friday. Earlier today, the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met foreign envoys and corporate honchos in the morning as part of the curtain-raiser to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit-2019.

He held a one-to-one meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg in which the latter expressed desire to strengthen cooperation in port-led development in the state. Rupani also met Chairman of Airports Authority of India Guruprasad Mahapatra who promised support for developing new airports including one at Rajpipla near Statue of Unity and second a Dholera international Airport as an extension of Ahmedabad Airport.

The state government also signed MoU with two textile and apparel associations namely, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

“I am happy to say that vibrant Gujarat is being held at a time when India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and Gujarat is the fastest growing state in the country,” MK Das, IAS (PS-GoG) said.

The roadshow in Delhi will be followed by similar events in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. Already, 24 such events have been held in different nations of the world. The Summit will be held from January 18-20 next year.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Vibrant Gujarat Summit was conceptualised by present Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, with an aim establish the state as a preferred investment destination within India.

“..the Summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to being a facilitator for knowledge sharing and forging effective partnerships,” Vibrant Gujarat website says.