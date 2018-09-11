Viacom18 to launch Colors Kannada Cinema channel

Viacom18 already has two channels in the market – Colors Kannada – its main general entertainment channel (GEC), and Colors Super – the second GEC.

Viacom18 on Monday announced the launch of Colors Kannada Cinema movie channel. The movie channel will be available on air from September 24. Viacom18 already has two channels in the market – Colors Kannada – its main general entertainment channel (GEC), and Colors Super – the second GEC.

This is the first regional movie channel launched by the broadcaster. Viacom18 at present runs one Hindi movie channel – Rishtey Cineplex. “The aim is to provide a complete bouquet of channels, which will have a range of content right from regular drama to music to movies. Together, the two channels have already captured 46% of the market share in terms of viewership. The third channel will help us further solidify our position in the market,” said Ravish Kumar, head of regional entertainment, Viacom18.