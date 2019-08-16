Viacom and CBS to finally reunite

The deal will combine the CBS television network, CBS News, Showtime cable networks with MTV Networks, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures.
The mega deal will unite the two firms which were under the same corporate umbrella until they split in 2006. The new entity will be called ViacomCBS and will be headed by Viacom’s CEO, Bob Bakish. The deal will combine the CBS television network, CBS News, Showtime cable networks with MTV Networks, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures.
