Vi Business bolsters security portfolio, announces cloud firewall solution for enterprises

The enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, Vi Business, on Monday announced it has strengthened security portfolio, with the launch of cloud-deployed security solution for enterprises ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’. The accelerated growth in digital, work from home, workloads migrating to cloud has led to a strong need of reliable security solutions for day-to-day functioning of enterprises, the company said in a statement. “Sensing the criticality to secure the business risks of its customers, Vi Business…has strengthened its security portfolio with the launch of Vi Cloud Firewall, a cloud-deployed security solution for enterprises,” the statement said.

In tune with its collaborative strategy, Vi Business has partnered with security technology provider Firstwave Cloud Technology to introduce Vi Cloud Firewall for the modern business needs. Vi Cloud Firewall has next generation firewall features including gateway anti-virus, secure VPN (Virtual Private Network), data loss prevention, content filtering, real-time intelligence. “This cost-effective, flexible and network-based solution involves zero capex, zero touch and eliminates the need of any on premise infrastructure for enterprises to set up and run,” it added.

Commenting on the development, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea, said as enterprises accelerate digital adoption and respond to the dynamic environment, they are also looking to build scalable IT and security capabilities. “Migrating to cloud applications and protection against possible security threats is amongst the top priorities for large and small businesses alike,” Kishore added.

With Vi Cloud Firewall, enterprises and businesses across BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), healthcare, manufacturing, retail, travel, logistics, real estate, education amongst others can benefit from the strong security practices maintained by accredited security professionals and 24×7 monitoring and measurement.