Verdict in Rs 54,000 crore Essar Steel IBC case likely today; here’s what to watch for

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad is expected to pass its order Friday in the high-profile insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) case of Essar Steel in which ArcelorMittal has emerged as the winning bidder with Rs 42,000-crore offer. After NCLT’s decision today, the appellate tribunal NCLAT would hear the matter from 14 March onwards. The big Essar Steel IBC case is now already on its 584th day today.

The ruling on the resolution plan involving Rs 42,000 crore bid by ArcelorMittal was first expected on February 11, but the deadline was extended to February 19. The NCLAT further extended the date to March 8, in its February 28 hearing, to consider objections raised by those against ArcelorMittal’s winning bid.

“It is upon the NCLT to now determine whether the Resolution Plan before it passes the tests laid down under the Code, and pass a final order either approving or rejecting the Resolution Plan”, Punit Dutt Tyagi, Executive Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan told Financial Express Online.

In case of NCLT Ahmedabad not passing order today, the NCLAT may call for all the records including the CoC approved Resolution Plan for appropriate order under the IBC, he stated.

“NCLAT too will limit its intervention in the decision taken by the COC and only determine whether the Resolution Plan passes the tests laid down under the Code, and pass a final order either approving or rejecting the Resolution Plan”, he also said.

What happened so far

Earlier, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had voted in favour of bid by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal’s ArcelorMittal before original promoters Ruias made their Rs 54,000 crore bid for the company’s control. The lenders refused to consider the last-minute proposal by Essar Steel even as it was higher than the one by Arcellor Mittal.

The bid by Ruia family to take back control of Essar Steel has already been rejected by the NCLT. The case holds importance as it is one of the 12 large cases admitted early on under the country’s newly-formed Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Essar Steel had declared bankruptcy in 2015 after failing to repay debts worth about Rs 54,000 crore, and facing allegations of fraud. The company, which was promoted by the Ruia family, got involved in insolvency proceedings in August of 2017. Even as ArcellorMittal’s Rs 42,000 crore bid is higher in worth, the operational creditors of Essar Steel have raised objections as they think the bid offer desn’t consider their arrears.