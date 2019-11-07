Venu Srinivasan first Indian to get Deming award for total quality management

Published: November 7, 2019 4:00:46 AM

Srinivasan becomes the first industrialist from India to be bestowed this prestigious award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM).

Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’, at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Srinivasan becomes the first industrialist from India to be bestowed this prestigious award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM). The Deming Prize is the highest award for TQM in the world and is sponsored by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE). Candidates for this award require recommendation from the members of the Deming Prize Committee, and whose primary activities must be limited to outside Japan, said a company release.

Accepting the award, Srinivasan said: “I am truly honoured by the recognition conferred upon me by the prestigious Deming committee and JUSE. This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues & associates who have worked hard to implement TQM at Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company since 1989. It gives us reassurance that we are working in the right direction and reinforces our commitment towards TQM. Our relentless efforts for past three decades of pursuing supreme quality and excellence to customer satisfaction has borne rich dividends for us.”

