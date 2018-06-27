Venkataramanan to continue to serve on AirAsia India board

Board expressed satisfaction that AAIL was co-operating fully with agencies investigating this matter. (Reuters)

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group companies, said on Tuesday that R Venkataramanan would continue to serve on the board of AirAsia India (AAIL).

In a statement issued post a board meeting held on Tuesday, Tata Sons said, “At its meeting held today, the Board of Tata Sons was updated on the issues concerning Air Asia India Limited (AAIL) and particularly matters pertaining to the investigations being carried out by official agencies. In this context, the Board expressed satisfaction that AAIL was co-operating fully with agencies investigating this matter.”