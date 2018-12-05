Vendors seek reopening of Sterlite Copper plant

In a state where the governance is according to law and practices, 80% of GDP is from industrial output and this is directly linked to the living conditions of the people around them.

Amid protests by a section of local people at Tuticorin against the recent three-member NGT (National Green Tribunal) panel order questioning the Tamil Nadu government’s closure order against Sterlite Copper plant, the Thoothukudi Industrial Suppliers’ Association has petitioned the chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as well as state industry minister MC Sampath, requesting them to reopen the plant, which was closed in May this year.

In its petition, the association stated that they have been living for decades in this area and are supplying spare parts and associated items to factories in the area, particularly to Sterlite Copper. These industries, small in nature, are solely dependent for livelihood on the manufacturing units in the area.

In recent times, due to huge loss, many units including electricity generating firms are facing closure. Efficiently managed Sterlite Copper was also closed recently. It has totally affected our livelihood and we have been pushed to the brink of penury and poverty.

It assumes significance at a time when the NGT will be hearing the review petitions to be submitted by both Sterlite, the Tamil Nadu government (TNPCB) on the panel’s recommendations on December 7 (Friday).

“We wish to state that for many years we and our neighbours who were working in the Sterlite Copper factory are enjoying good health and tranquillity. We thoroughly know the functioning of Sterlite Copper and as per the National Green Tribunal’s findings there is no violation of norms or rules in the said firm which we strongly believe,” said Thoothukudi Industrial Suppliers’ Association president I Lenin in the association’s petition.

Under the guidance of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the present AIADMK government is functioning admirably and in order to rejuvenate the Thoothukudi area and give fresh blood to 300 ancillary industries associated with Sterlite Copper and employment to 30,000 workers associated with them, we are sure you will take positive steps to reopen the closed industries, particularly the Sterlite Copper factory.

In a state where the governance is according to law and practices, 80% of GDP is from industrial output and this is directly linked to the living conditions of the people around them. Unfortunately, certain vested interests are putting stumbling blocks and are stopping the progress that has been dreamed.

“We hear that the TN government is proposing to have an investors meet in January 2019. In this scenario, the bad aura spreading false news about industries should be brushed aside and the closed industrial units especially Sterlite Copper should be reopened at an early date,” he said.