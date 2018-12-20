Vehicles recalls jump over 2-fold in 2018

By Pritish Raj

Voluntary recall of vehicles (cars and two-wheelers) grew over two-fold in the current calendar year compared to a year ago, data sourced from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) show.

While the number of cars recalled stood at 158,937 units this year, compared with 99,079 units in 2017, two-wheelers recall surged multi-fold from 523 units last year to 56,649 units in 2018.

Total cars and two-wheelers recalled in 2018 stood at 215,586 units, against 99,602 units last year.

The jump in two-wheeler recall was driven by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), which recalled 56,194 units of its scooters — Activa 125, Aviator and Grazia — in March, due to higher carbon potential in bolt flange, which might have lead to bolt breakage.

“While there can be some instances of faulty parts in the vehicles, what recalls suggest is that the automakers are regularly evaluating their products to ensure there is no compromise on customer satisfaction,” an official of a leading carmaker told FE.

Maruti Suzuki India had the highest number of recalls at 53,965 units in 2018. Of this, 52,686 units of Baleno and Swift models were called back in May to inspect a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose. In July, the company announced a recall of 1,279 units of new Swift and Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the airbag controller unit.

Honda Cars India had the second-highest number of recalls at 30,124 units of Accord, City, Jazz and Amaze for issues such as faulty airbag and EPS preventive inspection in 2018, followed by Mercedes Benz India at 22,579 units. Mercedes Benz had the maximum instances of recall for models such as GLE, GLS, A-Class, C-Class and E-Class, among others, for issues related to rear axle brake caliper, power steering system, steering column, seat belt pre-tensioner igniters and airbags.

The fourth- and fifth-highest recalls were from BMW India and Volkswagen Group at 16,350 units and 16,113 units, respectively.

“OEMs today are more concerned about customer loyalty due to intense competition and they want to show consumers that there is someone to take care of their problems,” said Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst, forecasting, with IHS Markit.

In the two-wheeler segment, apart from HMSI, India Kawasaki Motors recalled 140 units of Ninja ZX-10R ABS and Ninja ZX – 10RR due to insufficient strength of the gear in transmission.

Suzuki Motorcycle India called back 113 units of GSX-S750 and GSX-R1000 for possible default in fuel pump and engine RPM issues, while Triumph Motorcycles recalled 201 units of its Street Triple and Thruxton motorcycles to fix engine and headlight-related issues.