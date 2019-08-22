Vehicle test facility, engineering course add to electric vehicle ecosystem

A first-of-its-kind academic programme has also been launched in Pune to train engineers in e-mobility with industry and academia joining hands to nurture the much-needed talent.

As automotive OEM companies take calibrated steps towards electric-mobility, the ecosystem around them is getting ready for e-mobility. From industry research bodies to engineering colleges and academia, all stakeholders seem to be working out plans to prepare for the electrification journey.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has been working on setting up a Centre of Excellence for e-mobility in Pune to offer facilities for developing, testing, validating and certification of electric vehicles, systems and components for electric vehicles.

KC Vora, senior deputy director of ARAI and ARAI Academy, said these labs would be operational from October.

Companies are working on their electric vehicles and it takes around a year to test and validate a vehicle, he said, adding that ARAI has already started certifying electric vehicles.

A first-of-its-kind academic programme has also been launched in Pune to train engineers in e-mobility with industry and academia joining hands to nurture the much-needed talent. Three academic institutes are starting post-graduate diploma programme in electric mobility in association with the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

The College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP), Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have launched the programme partnering with ARAI and automotive industry players Bajaj Auto, Kinetic Green, KPIT, Tata Motors and Tata Autocomp Systems have chipped in. The MCCIA has taken the lead in creating this programme and bringing both industry and academia together while the institutes will deliver the programmes. The Cummins College, the department of technology of the SPPU and CoEP have launched post-graduate diploma course in e-mobility, each taking in 20 engineers.

CoEP has just signed a MoU with technology company, Altair, to launch a Centre of Excellence on Electric Mobility to enable more than 60 engineers to work simultaneously on electric mobility applications. Altair will act as the technology partner and provide students with simulation tools and course programming focused on electric mobility from their portfolio of products.

CoEP has also started a one-year programme in electric-mobility. Their course curriculum will include energy storage systems, vehicle dynamics and traction, sensors and controls, IoT and vehicle communication. This also includes the final semester working on live projects with the industry.

Bharatkumar Ahuja, director CoEP, said there is a need for trained manpower and the course is tailor-made to meet the industry needs. Vishwanath Rao, MD of Altair, said his firm would provide students the latest simulation tools that the industry uses. Altair has close to 1,000 customers in India across the automobile industry value chain that use their tools for designing, engineering and validation of their products and understands the methodology the industry uses.