Vegetable oil imports up 11% in December

Vegetable oil imports in December 2018 rose by 11% to 12,11,164 tonne as compared to 10,88,783 tonne in December 2017, consisting 11,45,794 tonne of edible oils and 65,370 tonne of non-edible oils, according to data compiled by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

Besides, the association has predicted that a rise in inward shipments of refined palm oil on customs duty cut that could affect domestic farmers and refiners.

BV Mehta, executive director, SEA, pointed out that the ministry of finance has issued two notifications reducing import duty on palm oil and also reducing the duty difference between crude and palm oil from 10% to 5% on palmolein to be imported from Malaysia.

“This has led to overall reduction in effective duty by 4.4% for CPO, but in case of RBD Palmolein imported from Malaysia, it would be 9.9%. The duty reduction has reduced the effective duty difference between CPO & RBD Palmolein to just 5% against 10% previously. The reduction in the duty difference will encourage larger import of RBD Palmolein in coming months, detrimental to the interest of domestic oil palm cultivation and will also erode the competitiveness of domestic refiners,” he warned.

The overall import of vegetable oils during November to December 2018 has been reported at 23,45,057 tonne as compared to 23,37,593 tonne, more or less the same, according to SEA data.

The edible oil marketing year runs from November to October.

Edible oil imports fell to 22,19,147 tonne during November-December 2018 from 22,83,604 tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, while import of non-edible oils rose to 1,25,910 tonne from 53,989 tonne.

According to SEA data, the import of refined oil (RBD Palmolein) decreased to 2,39,370 tonne during November-December 2018, as compared to 2,54,286 tonne in corresponding period last year. Import of crude oil fell to 19,79,777 tonne, compared to 20,29,318 tonne during the same period last year.

During November-December 2018, the import of palm oil (both crude and refined) increased to 15,03,527 tonne, against 14,39,825 tonne in the year-ago period.

However, import of soft oils (soyabean, sunflower and rapeseed) decreased to 7,15,620 tonne from 8,43,779 tonne during the same period of last year.

“The duty changes will promote Indian import demand for palm oil at the expense of soft oils. The preferential rate will put Malaysia in a position to gain market share from Indonesia,” SEA said. In last one year, in international market, prices of various edible oils have gone down in the range of 15-30% due to excess supply in the world market.

The stock of edible oils as on January 1, 2019 at various ports is estimated at 8,05,000 tonne (CPO 4,30,000 tonne, RBD Palmolein 1,50,000 tonne, Degummed Soybean Oil 80,000 tonne and Crude Sunflower Oil 1,45,000 tonne and about 12,20,000 tonne in pipelines. Total stock at ports and in pipelines is reported at 20,25,000 tonne, a fall of 1,66,000 tonne from 21,91,000 tonne as on December 1, 2018. India’s monthly requirement is about 19 lakh tonne and operates at 30 days stock against which currently holding stock over 20.25 lakh tonne is equal to 32 days requirements, SEA said.