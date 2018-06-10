Vegan alert! Soon, KFC to sell ‘Vegetarian Fried Chicken’, flavoured with original herbs and spices

Want to taste amazing KFC or Kentucky Fried Chicken even if you are a vegetarian? Louisville based KFC is planning to te chicken-like “vegetarian options” in Britain – a first such step for the big brand.

Want to taste amazing KFC or Kentucky Fried Chicken even if you are a vegetarian? Then, you might get lucky soon to enjoy the”Vegetarian Fried Chicken.” Yes! you heard that right. According to a New York Times report, Louisville based KFC is planning to te chicken-like “vegetarian options” in Britain – a first such step for the big brand. The company announced it will be blending its signature blend of herbs and spices along with vegetarian options to give it an authentic “chicken-like” taste.

A KFC spokesperson was quoted as saying by NYT that the development of the recipe is at a very early stage, and options being explored in their kitchen right now are a top secret. The spokesperson said once the recipe is perfected, the fast-food chain aims to test the recipe with customers this year, and hopes to launch a new vegetarian option in 2019. Reports say KFC seems to respond to a growing demand for meat-replacement products such as tofu and soy-based burgers and sausages.

KFC’s vegetarian foray has been announced in the wake of the British government stressing to cut consumption of excess calories in the country. As per reports, Public Health England has issued guidelines with the aim of reducing the calorie count of some popular food by 20 per cent by 2024. According to the report, KFC UK hopes to cut its calories per serving by 20 percent in the next seven years. KFC will also emerge as a competition for Mc Donald’s in other European countries. In December 2017, McDonald’s introduced a soy-based McVegan burger to its restaurants in Sweden and Finland. The food chain earned praise for its product that the customers claim is top notch and delicious.

Meanwhile, in Britain, the demand for meat alternatives has also risen sharply in the last six years. While customers spent $239.5 million in 2012 on meat alternatives, the number has had a growth of 56.2 per cent to $374.1 million in 2017.