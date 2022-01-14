Vedanta’s aluminium biz buys 2,000 MU green energy in 2021

Vedanta’s subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company procured 59% of the traded RE certificates (RECs) in November 2021 alone, and a total of over 2,861,700 RECs in 2021, it added.

Vedanta on Thursday said its aluminium business unit became the largest green power procurer in 2021, sourcing 2,000 million units (MU) of renewable energy (RE)–based electricity for its aluminium production facility at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

The power was bought through the country’s two power exchanges – Indian Energy Exchange and Power Exchange India (PXIL). The company said the RE procurement reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity at the smelter by more than 1,540 kilo tonnes of CO2 equivalent in the year.

“Becoming India’s largest industrial consumer of RE in 2021 reflects our persistent endeavours to increase the share of green power in our energy mix and accelerate our transition into low-carbon operations,” Rahul Sharma, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium Business, said.

Corporate India is increasingly trying to reduce their carbon footprint and many corporate consumers already receive RE power through the ‘open access’ mechanism. Vedanta Aluminium Business in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, a division of Vedanta Limited, is the country’s largest manufacturer of aluminium. It produced 1.97 million tonnes of aluminium in FY21. “Focused RE adoption strategy by industry leaders such as Vedanta Aluminium shall inspire the industry at large to accelerate the pace of energy transition,” Prabhajit Kumar Sarkar, CEO of PXIL, said.