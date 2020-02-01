Vedanta urges Supreme Court to vacate status quo order on Hindustan Zinc shareholding

The association had alleged Sterlite Industries, part of Vedanta Resources, had picked up a majority stake in the PSU at an undervalued price, resulting in estimated losses running into hundreds of crores to the exchequer.

Anil Agarwal-controlled mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources on Friday urged the Supreme Court to vacate its status quo order so that it can take full control of Hindustan Zinc and also comply with the Sebi regulations. It said the status quo order was “creating uncertainty” and “serious prejudice” and also hurting interests of it as well as HZL.

The apex court had in January 2016 ordered a status quo in the shareholding pattern of HZL till further orders, thereby stalling the government’s plan to proceed with the residual stake sale in the company.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the National Confederation of Officers’ Association, an employee union which challenged the HZL divestment, to respond to the Vedanta plea and posted the matter for final hearing in March.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the association, argued that the information received through RTI claimed that the Department of Legal Affairs in a December 2012 note had opined that changing the nature of HZL from a public company to an ordinary company itself was not permissible till the Metal Corporation (Nationalisation and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1976, was amended for this purpose. “I do not know how this government is functioning,” Bhushan said.

However, the CJI said, “We wonder how policy matters can be discussed in the RTI… The information officer cannot say “why a policy decision was taken,” but can only say “what decision has been taken.”

Senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for Vedanta, asked why should the government not be allowed to sell its stake. He said the disinvestment occurred in 2001, and it has already been 20 years. “Look at Air India, it is bleeding. The government is willing to sell its stake. Can anyone challenge such sale?” Rohtagi asked.

