Vedanta to raise up to Rs 4,089 cr via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.

Written by Subhajit Dasgupta
“An authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. June 4, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription… up to 40,890 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 4,089 crore,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

Vedanta is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.

