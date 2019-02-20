Vedanta to file fresh writ in High Court Sterlite Copper row

Vedanta to file fresh writ in HC over Sterlite Copper row

Vedanta on Tuesday said it will file writ petition before the Madras High Court against all orders passed by TNPCB as well as the Tamil Nadu government afresh, following the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the NGT order to open copper smelter plant of Sterlite Copper at Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu.

In its information to the stock exchanges, Vedanta said that the company will be proceeding with the next steps of filing the writ petition before the High Court.

The company further said that the Supreme Court vide its order dated February 18, 2019 in the appeals filed in 2013 and 2018 matters, by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Tamil Nadu government as well as other interveners, set aside the judgements passed by the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi (NGT) on the ground of maintainability.

The Supreme Court further held that it will be open for Vedanta to file a writ petition in the Madras High Court against all the orders passed by TNPCB and the state for closure and sealing of the Sterlite Copper plant, to apply for interim reliefs, and to apply to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court for expeditious hearing of the writ petition.

“We will be proceeding with the next steps of filing the writ petition before the Madras High Court,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper, in his comments late on Monday, said the order by the National Green Tribunal dated December 15, 2018 has been set aside by the Supreme Court solely on the grounds of maintainability, but we have been granted liberty to approach the Madras High Court for suitable remedy. In view of the above, after going through the Supreme Court order in detail, in consultation with our legal team, we will decide our way forward on this matter.

“We would like to reiterate that Sterlite Copper has always been an environmentally compliant and conscious company for the past two decades. We will remain committed to excellence in health, safety and environment aspects of our operations.

“We will continue to work with our stakeholders and the people of Thoothukudi to reinforce our commitment towards the inclusive growth of Thoothukudi and the nation at large,” Ramnath further said in his statement.