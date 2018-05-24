Vedanta tanks over 6% after protests in Tamil Nadu

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in the PIL filed against the company. (Representative image)

Share prices of Vedenta on BSE fell by 6.23% on Wednesday as protests over the closure of a smelter facility run by the Vedanta Group’s Sterlite Copper at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu turned violent, killing 12 people. Protesters who were calling for the closure of the unit were shot dead by the police.

The Vedanta stock fell to its lowest since July 2017, closing the session Rs 16.8 lower at Rs 252.7 a share. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 250.15 and Rs 6,244 crore worth market cap was eroded.

During intra-day trade, Vedanta Resources, the parent company too fell by 8.7% at GBP 783.63 on the London Stock Exchange. Protests been going on for more than three months, with protesters alleging that it is a major source of pollution and have demanded the plant be shut permanently. “The High Court has now ordered the company to cease construction and all other activities onsite for proposed Copper Smelter plant 2 projects with immediate effect till the decision of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF),” said Vedanta in an exchange notification.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in the PIL filed against the company, has stated that the application for renewal of Environment Clearance for Copper Smelter plant 2 project, shall be processed after conduct of mandatory public hearing and the application shall be decided by the competent authority on or before September 23, 2018.

“Factoring in the shutdown at Copper India, higher costs and capex guidance, we have cut FY19E EBITDA by 4%,” said Edelweiss in a report. Interestingly, Vedenta reported an increase in annual prices on the increase in annual profits on the back of higher commodity prices.