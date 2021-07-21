Vedanta spends Rs 331 cr on CSR in FY21

Vedanta's CSR spend is 28 per cent or Rs 93 crore more than the stipulated requirement.

Vedanta Group on Wednesday said it spent Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives in 2020-21.

In 2019-20, the company had spent Rs 296 crore on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Vedanta Group…is focused on its commitment towards communities as it spent Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives in FY2021,” the company said in a statement.

Vedanta’s CSR spend is 28 per cent or Rs 93 crore more than the stipulated requirement.

The company’s CSR expenditure has been spread across the company’s core impact areas of education, health, sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment, sports and culture, environment and community development.

Each of the group business units played its part by executing the respective CSR agenda, in line with the group guidelines.

Vedanta is committed to conducting its business in a socially responsible, ethical and environment-friendly manner and continuously works towards improving quality of life of the communities in and around its operational areas, it said.

“We have been in the forefront of supporting the government in the fight against COVID-19. Establishing the field hospitals has been one of the most important and relevant support provided to district hospitals across states.

“Our effort on the mega vaccination drive for employees, families and business partners has ensured a safety net for the communities,” Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.