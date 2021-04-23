Vedanta seeks to open Sterlite’s oxygen unit to boost supply

Sterlite Copper in Tuticorin, which was shut down in May 2018 due to environmental issues, has one of the country’s largest oxygen plant.

Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta Group company, has sought approval from the Tamil Nadu government and the Union health ministry to operate its 1,000 tonne per day oxygen plant to meet the rising demand for oxygen for Covid-19 patients. The company has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, informing it of the offer to the government.

Sterlite Copper in Tuticorin, which was shut down in May 2018 due to environmental issues, has one of the country’s largest oxygen plant. Two other Vedanta Group companies, Hindustan Zinc (HZL) and ESL Steel, are supplying oxygen to Covid-19 patients as part of its Vedanta Cares initiative.

While HZL has supplied 1,500 litres of industrial oxygen to the Udaipur health administration, ESL has registered its plant near Bokaro for liquid medical oxygen with commitment to supply up to 10 million tonne per day.

HZL has transported a 1,000-litre liquid oxygen tanker from its industrial oxygen plant at Rajpura Dariba Complex, dedicating 100% of its monthly oxygen production to hospitals. HZL is supplying industrial oxygen, which will undergo a clinical procedure to be used for medical treatment.

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said the country is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen, and the group’s businesses are doing all that is possible to ramp up oxygen supply. “HZL and ESL are working with local administrations to provide medical facilities. Our hospitals are managing Covid patients and our medical team is organising vaccination for our employees and local communities,” Duggal said.

The group has also tied up with oxygen supply agencies at Bhawanipatna and Raygada for Langigarh.