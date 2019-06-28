Vedanta says Sterlite closure led to $2 billion imports, seeks inquiry into violence

The company said due to Sterlite’s closure for more than a year (from May 2018), the country has to incur a forex loss of billion after being forced to import copper.

Vedanta has demanded an inquiry into the chain of events that ultimately led to the close-down of Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, and sought strict actions against certain pollution control board (PCB) officials for dereliction of duty. They were accused of preventing the company from doing the plant’s proper maintenance.

The company also said due to Sterlite’s closure for more than a year (from May 2018), the country has to incur a forex loss of $2 billion after being forced to import copper. The company itself has lost $200 million, which helped foreign firms benefit immensely. “Someone’s economic interest is involved in increasing the import bill of the country,” said Aryama Sundaram, who represented Vedanta in the Madras High Court on Thursday. “It was vociferous minority that agitated versus silent majority that benefits from the plant,” he said.

At the final hearing of the Sterlite Copper case, which began here on Thursday, Sundaram said it could be possible that some foreign companies have been benefiting through increasing exports by India.

“Ever since our plant was closed way back in May 2018, nearly $2 billion worth imports have taken place as Sterlite Copper meets the country’s 38% copper demands. All these imports could have met by the company had we been allowed it to function. We were penalised for without any valid reasons,” he said.

According to him,“The TN PCB gave us permission for our expansion plans, but later called us chronic defaulter. We have not been given any chance to respond, meet and explain our case. Outside forces entered and manipulated the protests, which led to whole incident last year.” The PCB has taken care of the plant ever since it was closed, despite the presence of hazardous materials/chemicals on the premises.

The officials concerned should be brought under strict punishment for their dereliction of duty in maintaining the plant, he argued further. The case will again be heard on Friday.