scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by US Dollar 1 billion

“Vedanta has thereby achieved 75 per cent of its committed reduction in just 14 months,” the firm said in a statement.

Written by PTI
Vedanta Resources, Vedanta Resources news, Vedanta Resources debt
The firm's gross debt now stands at USD 6.8 billion, down from USD 7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 and from USD 9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

Vedanta Resources Limited (Vedanta), the parent company of Mumbai-listed mining giant Vedanta Ltd, on Monday said it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in this month to reduce its gross debt by a further USD 1 billion.

Vedanta has now reduced debt by a total of USD 3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging. It had announced plans to reduce debt by USD 4 billion within 3 years.

Also Read: Vedanta pledges more HZL shares to raise Rs 1,500 crore

Also Read

Vedanta has thereby achieved 75 per cent of its committed reduction in just 14 months,” the firm said in a statement.

The firm’s gross debt now stands at USD 6.8 billion, down from USD 7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 and from USD 9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

“During the balance of FY24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging at Vedanta,” the statement said.

More Stories on
debt
Vedanta

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-04-2023 at 15:18 IST

Stock Market