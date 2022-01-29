Vedanta Q3 PAT rises 26% to Rs 4,164 crore

During the quarter, Vedanta’s revenue rose by 50% at Rs 33,697 crore, while Ebitda grew by 42% to Rs 10,938 crore from the year-ago period. Ebitda margin, however, was lower at 37% against 39% during the same quarter the previous year.

Higher revenue and the highest-ever quarterly Ebitda on improved commodity prices helped Vedanta’s attributable profit after tax (PAT), on a consolidated basis, go up by 26% to Rs 4,164 crore for the October-December quarter.

During the quarter, Vedanta’s revenue rose by 50% at Rs 33,697 crore, while Ebitda grew by 42% to Rs 10,938 crore from the year-ago period. Ebitda margin, however, was lower at 37% against 39% during the same quarter the previous year.

In a statement, Vedanta said its revenue growth was primarily supported by improved commodity prices and higher sales volume across businesses, but it was partially offset by lower sales volume at its international zinc business and iron & steel business in India. Similarly, while improved commodity prices revved up Ebitda, input commodity inflation also offset it partially.

Net debt of the company rose to Rs 27,576 crore as on December 31 compared with Rs 20,389 crore as on September 30. However, it was lower by Rs 7,781 crore compared with the year-ago period. Finance cost of the company for Q3 FY22 was at Rs 1,216 crore.

“Gross debt was at Rs 52,783 crore on 31st December 2021, deleveraged by Rs 9,629 crore y-o-y. This was mainly due to deleveraging at zinc India and aluminium business,” the company said.

Vedanta had Rs 25,207 crore cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3.