Vedanta Q3 net profit drops 41 pc

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 40.8 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,464 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 on higher input costs.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,164 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

However, the consolidated income of the company in the October-December period increased marginally by 0.4 per cent to Rs 34,818 crore from Rs 34,674 crore a year ago.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia