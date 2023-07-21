scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Vedanta posts 41% slump in Q1 profit on soft metal prices

Aluminium prices have fallen 47% from a record high in March last year, while zinc prices are down about 37% from their August highs.

Written by Reuters
Vedanta, Capex, Aluminum, India's GDP ,Vedanta, capex, aluminum, India's GDP
Vedanta said total aluminium sales rose 2% in the first-quarter, as did production for the metal in the same period.(Image/Reuters)

Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta reported a 40.8% plunge in first-quarter profit on Friday, as weak commodity prices outweighed a slight increase in production and sales for metals like aluminium.Consolidated profit after tax declined to 33.08 billion rupees ($403.55 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 55.92 billion rupees in the year earlier, the company led by billionaire Anil Agarwal said in a statement.

Also Read

Aluminium prices have fallen 47% from a record high in March last year, while zinc prices are down about 37% from their August highs. Vedanta said total aluminium sales rose 2% in the first-quarter, as did production for the metal in the same period.The company’s quarterly revenue from operations fell 12.8% to 333.42 billion rupees. The share of revenue from its mainstay aluminium business contracted to 35.7% from 38% from a year ago.

Also Read

Separately, the company approved 13.05 billion rupees as capital expenditure for the Sijimali bauxite block secured from an auction by the government in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Also Read

Vedanta said mining at the block, which has estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite, was expected to start in the third-quarter of financial year 2025.Shares of the company closed 6.2% higher ahead of the results.Earlier in the day, Vedanta Group-owned Hindustan Zinc reported a decline in first-quarter profit, hurt by weak zinc and lead prices.

More Stories on
industry news
Vedanta

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 20:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS