Vedanta plant loss: Fadnavis blames MVA govt

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday defended his government against attacks for not being able to retain the Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor project in Talegaon, Pune, and said Vedanta Foxconn had already made up its mind to set up the plant in Gujarat.

Fadnavis said they tried their best in the last one month to get Vedanta Foxconn to invest in the state, but it was too late to do anything.

He also refuted allegations of letting go of the proposed medical devices park from Maharashtra to Gujarat. He said there was no progress on the ground in this project.

He blamed the business environment in Maharashtra during the last two-and-a-half years for the failure to retain these projects.

The instability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not inspire confidence among investors and led to a loss of focus in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra has inherent strengths and a well-developed industrial ecosystem to attract investments, he said. The state accounts for 25 of the 100 unicorns and 15,000 of the 80,000 startups in the country, he said.

The industrial environment in the state will improve and significant investments in infrastructure will be attracted into Maharashtra, Fadnavis said. The government is planning to set up a multimodal logistics park and integrate it with the proposed international airport in Pune.

The government is also keen on starting work on the proposed ring road project in Pune, which will drive growth for the next 10 years, he said. The government was looking at innovative models to acquire land and speed up land acquisition, Fadnavis said.