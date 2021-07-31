Vedanta moves Supreme Court, seeks permission to continue medical oxygen production

However, the Tamil Nadu government, through senior counsel Kapil Sibal, said it is opposed to continuation of oxygen production in the plant as the state has sufficient liquid oxygen. (Representative image)

Vedanta moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking permission to continue manufacturing medical grade oxygen beyond July 31 from its copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a stand opposed by the state government.

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the matter for hearing next week after senior counsel Harish Salve mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

However, the Tamil Nadu government, through senior counsel Kapil Sibal, said it is opposed to continuation of oxygen production in the plant as the state has sufficient liquid oxygen.

On April 27, in the middle of second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the apex court had allowed Vedanta to reopen its plant and manufacture oxygen till July 31. “We are inclined to allow Vedanta’s prayer to operate the oxygen plant as a standalone unit. The order is passed only in view of the national need for oxygen. The order will not create any equity in favour of Vedanta,” the apex court had said. However, Vedanta would not be allowed to enter and operate the copper smelting plant or power plant under the garb of this order, it had said.

The state government had then agreed to temporarily reopen the plant for four months in view of the shortage of oxygen in the country.

The plant, run by Vedanta arm Sterlite, was sealed by the TN government on May 28, 2018, following environmental concerns. Thirteen people were killed when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the plant.

Vedanta had earlier argued that the copper smelter directly employed 4,000 people and another 20,000 indirectly, while more than two lakh people in downstream industries depended on the plant, which used to produce 37% of India’s copper.