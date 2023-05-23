Vedanta declares first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share for FY24

Vedanta Ltd declared its first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share, which is 1850 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2023-24. “The company has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to c. Rs 6,877 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is May 30, 2023.

Vedanta had announced a dividend of Rs 33 per share in the March quarter and a total of five dividends for FY23, taking the total payout for the year at Rs 101.50 for FY23, amounting to Rs 37,730 crore.

Also Read Spencer’s Retail board appoints Shashwat Goenka as chairman

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd reported fiscal fourth quarter net profit at Rs 3,132 crore, down 80 per cent on-year as against Rs 7,261 crore last year in the same quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations also fell 5 per cent YoY at Rs 37,225 crore as against Rs 39,342 crore in Q4FY22. The company recorded an increase in mined metal production, reaching 1,062 kilotons and marking a 4 per cent YoY growth. The refined metal production also achieved 1,032 kilotons, showing a 7 per cent YoY increase. In the oil and gas sector, the company signed a 10-year extension to its production-sharing contract.