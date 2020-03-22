Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal joins Bill Gates, Jack Ma, others in pledging millions against Coronavirus

Agarwal has committed Rs 100 crore against the Coronavirus disease. (File Photo)

Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal has joined the small yet growing list of billionaires and deep-pocketed businesses globally pledging millions of dollars to fight against the carnage wreaked by the deadly Coronavirus that emanated from China’s Wuhan province late last year. Tweeting his pledge on Sunday, Vedanta Resources Founder and Chairman Agarwal said: “I am committing 100 cr towards fighting the Pandemic.” Agarwal added that “#DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is a pledge that we undertook & this is the time when our country needs us the most. Many people are facing uncertainty & I’m specially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help.”