Vedanta agrees to profit petroleum at 40 pc for Barmer block, pending court ruling

Vedanta agrees to profit petroleum at 40 pc for Barmer block

With the government set to submit its response by October 23 against the Delhi High Court order in favour of Cairn — an arm of Vedanta — that mandated that the initial terms continue for the company’s extended production-sharing contract (PSC) with the government for its prolific Barmer block (RJ-ON-90/1) in Rajasthan, the company has in the meantime agreed to get the PSC extended as per government terms and will finally abide by the verdict of the court.

The court order implied that the company won’t have to shell out an extra 10 percentage points as the government’s share of “profit petroleum” during the extended term of the PSC between 2020 and 2030.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal said while the company will contest the case, it has agreed with the PSC being extended with 40% profit petroleum clause instead of 30% and will accept the order of the court when it comes.

A 10-year extension of the PSC — which was due to expire on May 14, 2020 — was granted by the government in March 2017 under a modified policy, which did away with the practice of automatic extension of such contracts. However, the government added the rider of extra profit share to itself, against which the firm later moved the court.

Cairn’s Barmer block was among the 10 that were granted extension under a new policy last year. The other explorers who were granted PSC extensions included GSPC, Essar, ONGC, Focus and HOEC. The Barmer block’s reserves are estimated to be 318.31 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent of gas.

Vedanta, which was of the view that the PSC should be automatically extended, had sought extension for the block

back in 2009 and ONGC later also concurred, considering the substantial reserves in the block.

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas in the modified policy dated April 7, 2017, said, “The government share of profit petroleum during the extended period of contract shall be 10% higher for these blocks, than the share as calculated using the normal PSC provisions in any year during the extended period and hence will vary from year to year based on investment multiple (IM)/post tax rate of return (PTRR).”

The policy for the grant of extension to the production sharing contracts signed by the government of India awarding pre-New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) exploration blocks’ was approved by the Cabinet.

A committee including representatives from the ministries of petroleum & natural gas and finance, and NITI Aayog had made the policy. It was of the view that since by the time of PSC extension, a contractor would have already recovered cost and work would be already done as the contract period is over, and so it should be the time to share higher profit. A high-level committee formed had later ratified the decision.