Vardhman Textiles Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 431 cr

Its total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,666.8 crore as against Rs 1,806.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year (October-December 2020), a regulatory filing showed.

Written by PTI
Ludhiana-based Vardhman Textiles on Saturday reported a consolidated profit-after-tax of Rs 431.51 for the third quarter ended December 2021.
Its total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,666.8 crore as against Rs 1,806.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year (October-December 2020), a regulatory filing showed.

However, its total expenses also shot up to Rs 2,097.62 crore in the same quarter, up from Rs 1,588.22 crore in the year-ago period, the BSE filing showed. PTI RSN MKJ

